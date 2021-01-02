Man chopped in 7 pieces

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

AN ARGUMENT over food has ended the life of a 43-year-old man of Samfya who was allegedly gruesomely murdered and his body chopped in seven pieces by a 20-year-old man of Kitwe.

Outgoing Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mrs Katanga, who is now deputy Inspector General of Police – Operations, said the incident is believed to have happened on New Year’s Eve.

The victim, Kalumbu Sweta, had travelled to the Copperbelt from Samfya to attend a funeral.

After the funeral, his sister, Joyce Bwalya, requested him to stay a little longer for him to assist her with farming.

She said on the fateful day, the victim and the suspect, identified as Abel Nkandu, went to work at the farm.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect differed over food and a quarrel ensued, leading to the murder.

"An axe was used to chop the deceased into seven pieces, which included both legs, hands, private parts and teeth," Katanga said.