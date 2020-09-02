Man burns self to death

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

A 35-YEAR-OLD man of Serenje has burnt himself to death in his house over a dispute with his wife on his return from drinking beer.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said in an interview yesterday that Morgilas Mofya burnt himself on Sunday around 21:30 hours after locking himself in the house.

Mofya, of Ndashe Village in Chief Kabamba’s area, returned home drunk and started beating his daughter.

“When his wife wanted to rescue her daughter from the beating, Mofya turned on her and started beating her but she managed to run away,” Mr Katanga said.

“He got fire and got into the house, locked up himself in and set the house on fire,” Mr Katanga said.

Police officers retrieved Mofya’s remains on Monday.

“His relatives have been advised to proceed with burial,” Mr Katanga said.

The police do not suspect any foul play in the death of Mofya and investigations have established that it was a case of suicide.