Man bans wife from doing house chores

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

WHILE house chores are inherently for a woman in marriage, a man of Kitwe has allegedly overturned the idea in his home to prevent his estranged wife from cooking and washing clothes for him.Buchi Local Court heard that Joseph Muntunga wakes up around 04:00 hours to clean the house and wash plates for himself. This is in a case in which Muntunga dragged his wife, Juliet Sempa, to court for divorce on grounds that she is disrespectful.The two got married in 2017 and have a child together.Muntunga told the court that his wife disregarded him as her husband and head of the house.He accused his wife of moving around aimlessly and that she comes back home at awkward hours. “My wife likes tearing my clothes every time I reprimand her about the behaviour of moving aimlessly,” he said. Muntunga said his wife told him that she could not do house chores because she was not a maid.He said efforts to have his wife counseled have not yielded results. But Sempa asked the court not to grant them divorce because she loved him despite lack of peace in their marriage. She said her husband once abandoned her for eight months when she went to her parents to give birth. Sempa said when she went back to her husband she allegedly found that he had married another woman, who later left.

She alleged that her husband beats her which made their landlord chase them out of the house.Sempa said Muntunga has