Man arrested over KCM smelter theft

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

PROVISIONAL liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Milingo Lungu says the theft of a software key at the mine was an inside job and that an employee has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed that a Zambian, Ian Zimba, is in custody charged with stealing two disks worth US$1,000 and that an Indian is being investigated.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/