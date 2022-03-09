Man arrested for rape, theft

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

WHILE most people were preparing for International Women’s Day festivities, a woman of Mufulira was raped in the wee hours of yesterday allegedly by a 28-year-old man of Kitwe.

The suspect, who also stole the victim’s television set, cell phones, and two bottles of whiskey, has since been arrested by police.

Daniel Malaya, of house number 54 in Mindolo North Township, allegedly raped the woman and stole from her around 02:00 hours.

Copperbelt Province acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said the victim reported that she was raped and