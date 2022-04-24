Man allegedly defiles mentally sick woman, arrested

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A FORTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD man of Chililabombwe District has been arrested for sexually abusing a mentally retarded woman.

Copperbelt Province Acting Commanding Officer Tresphord Kasale said in a statement yesterday that the suspect, Stephen Mwansa, of house number E 320, Zambia Compound, committed the alleged crime on Friday around 09:00 hours. He said Mwansa has been charged with defilement of an imbecile, contrary to the laws of Zambia. Mr Kasale said on the material day, the mentally retarded woman, 21, was sent by her mother to go and buy charcoal in a nearby road. He said when she took longer than usual, her mother became suspicious and followed her daughter to