Man abandons pregnant wife for another woman

KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Ndola

A MAN asked his pregnant wife to abort and later deserted her for another woman, Kabushi Local Court has heard.

This came up following a lawsuit for divorce filed by Barbara Kangwa of Masala Township against her husband Friday Kapeso.

Kangwa narrated before the court that she got married to Kapeso in 2005 and together they have five children.

She said the problems in their marriage started in 2018 when her husband started flirting with another woman.

“Kapeso would pick up calls from women in my presence. Last year in November I brought him to court so that we could reconcile but he denied and later on CLICK TO READ MORE