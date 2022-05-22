Man, 74, hacked over witchcraft allegations

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A 74-YEAR-OLD man of Lukata village of Chongwe district has been axed in the head for allegedly practising witchcraft.

Moffat Munambwili was axed and allegedly robbed of K3,000 on May 9 in the evening by his stepson, Wilson Chibandika.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police are aware of the matter and have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“We received a report from Lukata village of Chongwe district where Moffat Munambwili, 74, was allegedly axed by Wilson Chibandika and sustained serious injuries. Police has since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to be on the run,” Mr Hamoonga said. Mr Munambwili, who is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital, said the assailant accused him of bewitching his child. Mr Munambwili denied allegations of practising witchcraft but said he only has knowledge in herbal medicine, which he uses yo treat different sicknesses. Son of the victim Paison, 49, said Chibandika has been suspecting his father of practising witchcraft for some time now. “Witchcraft accusations were started by some people in the village when Chibandika’s child died a month ago. My father was unwell at the time and did not CLICK TO READ MORE