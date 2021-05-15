Mampi pays emotional tribute to mum

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

TO MARK Mother's Day last weekend, Mampi released a song titled Amama (Nitulo Totyani) as a dedication to her late mother Esther Zulu and all departed mothers.The song, which has been produced by Kekero, is already on video.In the song, released under Kalandanya Music Promotions, the Queen Diva shows appreciation to all responsible mothers but also expresses the void she feels growing up without her mother who died when she was very young. In the video, Mampi is clad in a white outfit — her mother's favourite colour –as she emotionally asks her late mother questions on why she left a girl child who needed her in the world of struggles.Before releasing the song on Mother's Day, Mampi for the first time posted a picture of her mother, the only one she has on her Facebook page."This is the only picture I have of my late mother Esther Zulu Mukape," she wrote. "My mother died when I was very young and I miss her every day. Tomorrow [last Sunday] is Mother's Day and I wish she was here to see how much of a strong woman I have become because of her."She was resilient, bold, nurturing,loving, beautiful, classy and very stylish.This Mother's Day I'm dropping a song I wrote for her years ago. It's been hard to get