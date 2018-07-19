Mambo, Chifire face jail, fine

CHOMBA MUSIKA and CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

CHIKONDI Trust Foundation chairperson John Mambo and Committee of Citizens executive director Gregory Chifire risk being imprisoned or fined if the Supreme Court finds them guilty in a matter they are facing contempt of court charges.By law, a person found guilty of contempt of court is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for six months, or to a fine not exceeding 15,000 penalty units, or both.

In this matter, Chifire is charged with four counts of contempt of court, while Mambo is facing one.