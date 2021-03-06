Mambilima says extra-judicial deaths, torture outlawed

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

INCIDENTS of extra-judicial deaths or injuries at the hands of police without anyone being held responsible should be a thing of the past, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has said.

Justice Mambilima was speaking yesterday when she swore in five members of Police Public Complaints Commission.

She said the commission is mandated to ensure that actions by police officers are not excessive but that they are exercised within the confines of the law.

“Complaints of breaches of human rights such as torture, police brutality and general abuse of authority by police officers should come to an end as you carry out your constitutional mandate,” Justice Mambilima said.

She urged members of Police Public Complaints Commission to investigate complaints about unfair actions of the police for justice to prevail.