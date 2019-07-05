Malota needs regeneration

CHIMWEMWE MWALE and LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

FOR those familiar with Chibolya in Lusaka or Sinia (Nkwazi) in Ndola, then you should have an idea of what Livingstone’s Malota is like.

This township, which started out in 1928 as an unplanned settlement until it acquired legal status in 1945, is in many ways an epitome of lawlessness.

But some residents do not see it that way.

“Malota is probably only strange and notorious to visitors who do not understand this place otherwise we live in peace here,” says one of the residents, who only identifies himself as Joe and runs a barbershop alongside a popcorn machine within the township.

"It is just because of some few youths who have nothing to do and perhaps go to steal from other areas that people think this is a bad place."