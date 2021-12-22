Malila has job cut out

Since Zambia’s independence in 1964, the Judiciary, sometimes under difficult circumstances, has often sought to play its rightful role in the governance system. Those who have followed the country’s history will remember how the then Chief Justice James Skinner – Irish by birth but a devout nationalist and founding member of UNIP – was caught up in the racial politics of the time and had to flee the country. The genesis of his fleeing has to do with the June 1969 case of two Portuguese soldiers who were captured by Zambian policemen in Chavuma and subsequently sentenced by a Lusaka Resident Magistrate of Ghanaian descent to a fine of K2,000 (US$2,400 at the time) or two years’ jail in lieu each. But after a review by a white High Court judge, the conviction was quashed and the two soldiers were released. President Kenneth Kaunda, who was out of the country at the time, on return, demanded for an explanation. Justice Skinner chose the self-righteous path and emphasised the independence of the Judiciary. Following the response, all hell broke loose and there were public demonstrations against Justice Skinner, who until that time was seen as a comrade by those in UNIP.

While it may be an exaggeration to say the incident involving Justice Skinner has had an overriding effect on the conduct of the Judiciary to date, it is true that the Zambian judiciary has often times failed to escape accusations of bias. That is obviously expected especially when cases are of a political nature. This is true even today.

Nonetheless, Zambians have continued to look to the Judiciary for justice. They have continued to have confidence in the Judiciary. This is as it should be especially in a democracy such as ours. As the public, we expect individual judges and the Judiciary as a whole to be impartial and that our cases will be decided fairly and in accordance with the law. We have a new Chief Justice in Mumba Malila, whose appointment was ratified by Parliament yesterday. Hearing the debates from Members of Parliament, it is evident that there are a lot of expectations from Justice Malila, who is taking over from Justice Ireen Mambilima, who sadly passed on last June in Cairo, Egypt. For instance, Lundazi Patriotic Front (PF) MP Brenda Nyirenda is hoping that Justice Malila can “put on gender lenses” during the execution of duties. As we see it, that is only one small aspect of the challenges Justice Malila will be expected to deal with. There are a lot of issues to deal with regarding the justice system including delays in passing judgments as well as access to justice for the majority of Zambians.

While the lawyers might want to keep their numbers low by ensuring that the pass rate at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) is controlled, we are also aware that the numbers of lawyers in this country are not adequate. In fact, there are certain areas of this country where there are no private lawyers. With the new dawn administration emphasising on decentralisation, we hope that the legal fraternity will look at the issue of numbers. There is no need for someone to travel all the way to Lusaka or the provincial capital to access a lawyer – these should be readily available in all the districts. With his experience, Justice Malila, who was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2014 and has twice served as Attorney-General, knows the challenges in the country’s judicial system. While he may have his work cut out in ensuring getting the balance right, we are confident that he is more than capable of dealing with some of the challenges affecting our judicial system so that as a nation we can continue to look to our courts of law for justice.