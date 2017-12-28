Malawian boxer dares Muzeya

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

RUTH Chisale says she is in Zambia to redeem Malawian boxers that have been in the past beaten by Lorita Muzeya.

Chisale, who arrived in the country yesterday for Saturday’s World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight elimination fight against Muzeya, said in an interview at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday that her mission is to win the fight.

The winner of the eight-round bout between Chisale and Muzeya will be a mandatory challenger for the WBC welterweight title.