Malawian batters Kataya to win WPB title

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s Hillary Kataya’s bid for a maiden international title ended in disappointment on Saturday night after losing to Malawian Hannock Phiri on split point decision in a gruelling 12 round World Professional Boxing (WPB) lightweight fight at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

And Francis ‘Galagata’ Zulu junior made a disastrous start to his professional career when he was thoroughly pummelled by Misheck Puluwe of Ndola’s Mitanda Boxing Stables in a bantamweight non-title fight.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/