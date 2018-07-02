Malawi humble African champions

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 0 MALAWI 1

A DISJOINTED Zambia under-20 national team was yesterday exposed losing to Malawi in a friendly, 13 days before hosting Burundi in a 2019 Niger Africa Cup of Nations final round first leg.The visitors scored in the first minute through Andrew Maselilo. Maselilo was put through by Chinisinsi Maonga and fired into the net.

Malawi protected their lead until the final whistle to give Zambia coach Charles Bwale and his boys a wake-up call ahead of the clash against Burundi on July 14.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/