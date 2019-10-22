Malanji to represent President at Non-Aligned summit

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji is expected in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, to attend a two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) heads of State and Government summit.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan on non-residential basis, Joseph Chilengi, said Mr Malanji will represent President Edgar Lungu at the summit slated for Thursday and Friday this week.

The 18th NAM heads of State and Government summit is being held under the theme, 'Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and