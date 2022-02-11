Malanji seeks presentation of G12 certificate

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

KWACHA legislator Joseph Malanji has asked the Constitutional Court to allow him to present his Grade 12 certificate in court as it will be important when passing judgment in a case his election has been nullified. Mr Malanji’s lawyers, Benjamin Mwelwa and John Chirwa, submitted yesterday that production of their client’s Grade 12 certificate will be in the interest of justice. “We, therefore, ask the indulgence of this court to order the production of the Grade 12 certificate for the appellant,” Mr Mwelwa said. This is in a case Mr Malanji is challenging the High Court’s decision to nullify his victory in the August 12, 2021 general election after losing candidate Charles Mulenga petitioned the poll outcome. Mr Malanji was declared winner after he polled 25,979 against Mr Mulenga of the United Party for National Development who had 17,065 votes. Mr Mulenga petitioned the election of Mr Malanji in the Kitwe High Court, contending that the former minister of Foreign Affairs was not duly elected because he did not have a Grade 12 certificate. In November last year, Justice Kazimbe Chenda annulled Mr Malanji’s election on grounds that he did not have a Grade 12 certificate as required by law. Dissatisfied with the verdict, Mr Malanji went to the Constitutional Court and appealed against Justice Chenda’s decision to invalidate his election. In his 10 grounds of appeal, Mr Malanji contended that Mr Mulenga failed to prove that he does not have a Grade 12 certificate.

He submitted that the trial judge erred in law and fact when he held that his election was null and void on account of eligibility. Mr Malanji stated that it was unfair for the judge to shift the burden of proof from the petitioner to