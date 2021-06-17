Malambo’s daughter claims position in late father’s companies

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

LATE Autoforce Zambia Limited proprietor and businessman Reeves Malambo's daughter, Sarah, has sued her family trustees after they allegedly removed her as director and secretary for three companies that were owned by her father. Ms Malambo has gone to the High Court seeking a declaration that the Malambo family trustees' decision to remove her as director and secretary for Autoforce Zambia Limited and two other companies was a violation of the Companies Act number 10 of 2017. She says the court should render her exclusion from the board of companies as a nullity. Ms Malambo, a minority shareholder in the firms, also wants the court to declare her removal by resolutions dated December 28, 2020 as incompetent and a violation of the provisions of the Companies Act. Further, the complainant wants a declaration that her removal as company secretary for Jersey Mall Properties Limited was incompetent and a violation of the provisions of the Companies Act and, therefore, it should be nullified. Ms Malambo further seeks the court to direct defendants to reinstate her positions in the three companies. Additionally, she wants an injunction ordering Autoforce Zambia Limited and Shaftex and Company to be restrained from removing her as director. It is Ms Malambo's desire for the court to stop the defendants from restraining her from calling any meeting