Malaiti frustrate Pensioners

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NAPSA 0 ZESCO

MALAITI 0 NAPSA Stars’ aspirations of winning the National Division One title yesterday suffered a minor setback after Zesco Malaiti Rangers held them to a barren stalemate at home.The Pensioners moved to 39 points, three clear of Lumwana Radiants, who were not in action.Prior to yesterday’s lunchtime draw at Woodlands Stadium, NAPSA were on a two-match winning run but found Zesco Malaiti Rangers a tough nut to crack.Coach Perry Mutapa welcomed skipper Luka Banda,but his return did not inspire his side to victory in this Week 20 Lusaka derby.In Kalumbila, former Super League champions Nchanga Rangers enhanced their chances of winning promotion back to the top flight after beating Quattro Kalumbila 3-0.Victory in North-Western Province meant that Rangers moved into the top four and are now firmly in CLICK TO READ MORE