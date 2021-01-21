Makwaza lands new job

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COPPERBELT Province Division One side Jumulo FC have appointed Power Dynamos legend Linos Makwaza as head coach.

Last week, Jumulo parted ways with Ghanaian trainer Ernest Koffi, who joined Super Division side Kitwe United, paving way for Makwaza to be appointed.

Club marketing and communications manager Obi Malambo said in an interview yesterday that they have the right man for the job to take the team forward.

"He has signed a one year contract, which is renewable. The target is a minimum of qualifying the team to the National Division One league