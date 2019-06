ALEX NJOVU, STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOOTBALL legend Dickson Makwaza, who captained Zambia to a silver medal at the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has died leaving the soccer fraternity devastated.

Makwaza, 75, died in the early hours of yesterday at Ndola Teaching Hospital after an illness.