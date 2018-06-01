Makwaza backs local

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FORMER national team assistant trainer Dickson Makwaza says the country has a pool of coaches that can ably manage the Chipolopolo.Makwaza said in an interview from Luanshya yesterday that the country has top-drawer coaches that can replace Wedson Nyirenda, who resigned last week.

He named Patrick Phiri, George Lwandamina, Dan Kabwe and Beston Chambeshi as some of the coaches that should be considered for the national team job.

Makwaza said there is no need for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to engage an expatriate trainer.