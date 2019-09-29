Makishi, Nyau to dance on beach

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE complexion of Samfya in Luapula Province is expected to change on October 11 and 12 when the Samfya Arts Festival gets underway on the scene shores of Lake Bangweulu.

The two-day festival will be a platform for the celebration of indigenous arts from across the country.

Of course the Kalindula and Kalela will be the genres most at home. But it will not be all traditional as leading contemporary musicians are also expected to be among the performers giving the festival attendees a full feel of the diverse Zambian culture through the arts.

At the official launch of the festival on Tuesday in Lusaka, it was also confirmed that the Makishi and Nyau dancers of the North-Western and Eastern Provinces respectively will also be a prominent feature. CLICK TO READ MORE