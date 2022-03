MARGARET CHISANGA

Zanzibar

THE story of water, and water usage in sub-Saharan Africa, strongly conjures up the image of the African woman, with a bucket over her head, walking a long distance to access the commodity.

This image is easy to imagine because it is the story of every African society, where women are the most users of water for domestic usage, and therefore the most affected as it is not easily accessible.

This was best summarised by one delegate to the High-Level Water Investment conference in Zanzibar as we drove through the city to the exotic Melia Resorts on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

“No need to peep through the window like that, if you live in an African city, and driven through the peri-urban and urban areas, it’s the same picture everywhere,” he said.

Granted, each country has unique aspects shaped by geography, history and culture, but the need for water is always a constant.

And this is not just an African phenomenon, as statistics by Water.org show that globally, women and girls collectively spend 200 million hours every day collecting water.

This is because women are the largest group of users of water for household and community purposes.

During the two-day HighLevel Water Investment Forum held on March 10-11 in Zanzibar, presentations by various stakeholders, local and international, presented a clear

picture of the need to make water easily accessible to the average individual, especially the African woman.

It was acknowledged that to achieve this, massive investment has to be placed in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which focuses on water, as well as SDG 5, which focuses on gender.

Both goals have to be achieved by 2030, but in order to do that, governments across the world will need to collaborate with various stakeholders with a focus on ensuring success of water investment projects.

Key stakeholders in the discussion of water include the The Global Water Partnership, whose focus is to ensure that high-level water investments across the world culminate in

easy access as well as affordable sources for water.

In Africa, the partnership is represented by Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA), which is based in Pretoria, South Africa, and chaired by former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

Mr Kikwete, who chaired the High-Level Water Investment Forum, emphasised that Africa needs to utilise technology and infrastructure development for the sustainable use of natural

resources in a manner that will still benefit the next generations.

The meeting also culminated into the launch of the Zanzibar Water Investment Programme, whose goal is to transform the investment outlook for water and sanitation in Africa.

Formally launched by the President of Zanzibar and chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Mwinyi, the Zanzibar Water Investment Programme is expected to mobilise over US$665.5 million between 2022-2027 towards securing clean and sustainable

water supply for the island’s population and fast-growing economy.

The event was convened by GWPSA-ACU in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (AUDANEPAD), African Ministers Council on Water, African Development Bank (AfDB), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

(OECD), UNICEF, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), World Bank, and the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

“The Zanzibar Water Investment Programme supports the implementation of the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 towards achieving the Blue Economy Policy.

The programme is geared toward promoting investment in the sector, strengthening governance, enhancing capacity of various stakeholders, mobilising resources and, ultimately, ensuring the optimal water supply to all the areas and people of Zanzibar,” President Mwinyi said.

He added that the successful implementation of the programme was important because water is one of the most essential natural resources needed.

The Zanzibar Water Investment Programme is the first country-specific programme designed under the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP), which aims to mobilise US$30 billion per year towards water security in Africa.

It is expected that other countries, including Zambia, will soon develop and launch country-specific water investment programmes. In attendance at the conference was the GWP Zambia executive

committee chairperson, engineer Kelvin Chitumbo, as well as Professor Imasiku Nyambe from the University of Zambia.

The Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government adopted the Continental African Water Investment Programme (AIP) as part of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa – Priority Action Plan 2 (PIDA-PAP 2) during the 34th ordinary session of the African Union Summit on February 7, 2021.

AIP’s goal is to transform the investment outlook for water security and sustainable sanitation.

It aims to narrow the water investments gaps on the continent by mobilising US$30 billion by 2030.

“The AIP aims to narrow the water investments gap of US$45-US$54 billion/year by mobilising US$30 billion/year by 2030,” Dr Kikwete said.

This is because research had indicated that water investments across Africa are below target in regard to meeting the continent’s growing needs.

“US$64 billion a year needs to be invested in water security to meet Africa Water Vision 2025 and SDG targets,” according to the African Development Bank.

In reality, only US$10-US$19 billion is invested each year.With such investment, it is believed that ordinary lives of the 230 million women resident in sub-Saharan African will have easier access to water.

And maybe a drive through the peri-urban areas of a subSaharan African country will not reveal images of women, buckets on their heads, walking long distances to access the commodity.