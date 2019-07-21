Making of T-Sean

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

ALTHOUGH a cliché, it is still true that you cannot talk about the current Zambian dancehall scene without mentioning T-Sean.

The talented artiste is one of the most consistent dancehall acts in the country.

A singer songwriter, performer, producer, engineer and children’s rights activist, T-Sean, who was born as Richard Mulenga, has worked with almost all well established artistes and also underground talents.

T-Sean's boasts of a long list of hits. These include Boza, Wonder Why featuring B1, Nalishiba featuring Judy, Daily Daily featuring Hamoba, Lekelela Bokosi, Tako, Osoba, Mulipo, Ordinary Girl, Adam, Dear Wanga, Pyepye, Don't Lead Me On which is a duet with close friend T-Bwoy, Speedometer Burnup, Balance It Up, Umoyo, Try Again and Mayeso.