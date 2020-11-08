Making a living out of trash

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AT EVERY corner where there is a pile of garbage in Lusaka you find people scavenging.

With indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the increase, the number of people sifting through the trash on a daily basis has also increased exponentially.

While some people are scavenging for food, the majority of them go for disposable plastic bottles or any plastic material.

But one may wonder; what is the inspiration behind this growing trend?

“I have been picking bottles for the past two years now. Usually I sell to someone in Misisi compound who in turn sells to a recycling company,” says Victor Kangwa, a scavenger found at Intercity Bus Terminus.

On a Wednesday morning, Victor is found at the bin inside the bus terminus picking bottles without gloves.

Looking soaked and untidy, he seems unconcerned about the strong stench emitted from the bin.

When he is done picking the empty bottles, he sorts them out according to the type of liquid they contained.

“Usually we sort them out so that it is easier to measure them. The person who buys them demands that I should sort them out before taking them to him,” Victor says.

Empty plastic bottles that contain beverages are sold at K2.50 per kilogramme while empty water bottles are usually sold at K1.50 per kilogramme.

“I usually make between K100 to K150 per week depending on how fast I fill the sack,” Victor says.

According to him, from this odd job he is able to pay for rent at K150 per month in Misisi township and CLICK TO READ MORE