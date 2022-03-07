Makeshift stalls at Black Mountain remain intact

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

OWNERS of makeshift stalls erected around the slag dump site called Black Mountain in Kitwe have defied the local authority’s six-hour ultimatum to demolish their structures which threaten public health and safety.

On Thursday, the Kitwe City Council directed people who have built makeshift stalls around Black Mountain to immediately demolish them but the structures are still there.

Owners of the structures have vowed not to remove their shops.

Over 50 makeshift structures have been built around the copper ore slag dump site following the handover of 30 percent shares of Black Mountain to women and youths by Government.

The makeshift stalls have been turned into restaurants while others are being used to CLICK TO READ MORE