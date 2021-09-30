Makembo lauds FAZ for enabling fans to attend Guinea match

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo has commended the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for ensuring 20,000 fans attend next month’s 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier between the Chipolopolo and Equatorial Guinea.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has allowed a maximum of 20,000 fans at Heroes Stadium during next Sunday’s home match.

Makembo said the development is good as it will boost the morale of the players to perform to expectation.

“This is commendable and FAZ should be applauded for making this possible,” he said.

Makembo has since called on fans to exhibit high levels of discipline during the match.

He said any ill behaviour will negatively affect efforts being made to have CLICK TO READ MORE