Makeche bridge cheers residents

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Mkushi

UPON reaching Chibefwe stream en route to Itala Compound, Fadies Nanyangwe makes an abrupt stop and takes a deep breath.

She has to think of how to wade through the stream to access the town centre and Mkushi Urban Clinic.

After a mind assessment of the water level, Ms Nanyangwe removes her shoes. While carrying the pair of shoes on one hand, and holding her chitenge wrapper with another hand, she carefully wades through the silt of Chibefwe stream.

Her predicament is common to other residents of Mkushi in Chiponya and Itala areas who depend on a makeshift bridge to go to work and also to access the town centre area. Other Mkushi residents depend on this bridge to access medical services at Mkushi Urban Clinic.