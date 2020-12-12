Make realistic promises

POLITICS is meant to be an honourable and noble profession. Politics is, according to Aristotle, nothing less than the activity through which human beings attempt to improve their lives and create a good society.

Politicians are, therefore, a class of men and women who have offered themselves to improve lives and create a good society for the people they lead.

By virtue of their responsibilities, politicians, though considered to be servants of the people, are held in high esteem. That is the more reason why parliamentarians, for instance, are courteously addressed as honourable. These accolades all denote the honour and respect attached to political office.

It is, however, a sad reality that despite politics being an honourable field, not all those who engage in it are worth the honour.

Due to the infiltration of politics by people with questionable characters, politics has lost its honour and has instead branded itself as a dirty game. Dirty because its practice is now synonymous with lies, violence, killings and mudslinging among other vices.

Sadly, politicians have been branded to be one class of people that has mastered the art of lying.

Every election, many politicians make a lot of promises to the electorate which they never fulfil.

Many electorate have lost confidence in many politicians because every election they make promises which are never fulfilled.

While it is acknowledged that there are good and honourable politicians who have kept their words and delivered accordingly, there are also many politicians who never keep their words.

For some politicians, lying is just in their nature, but there are also others who over-commit beyond what is realistically attainable.

This is why Senior Chief Kopa of Kanchibiya is advising politicians to stop lying to people during campaigns and only promise what they are able to deliver ahead of next year’s general elections.

“Politicians should tell the truth when they start campaigning for next year’s elections because we do not want lies.

“We respect these leaders but we will not tolerate lies because we go through a lot to vote for them,” Chief Kopa said.

Indeed politicians cannot continue to lie to people and get away with it. Chief Kopa’s concern is a sign that people will no longer tolerate non-performing politicians who thrive on ‘sweet talk’.

As politicians go flat-out to campaign, let them not be overshadowed by the desperation to win elections and in the process promise things which they themselves know are far-fetched.

It is also incumbent upon the electorate to interrogate if promises being made to them are realistic.

Most, if not all, politicians campaigning claim to have solutions to offer for the many challenges being faced.

Those in opposition flaunt themselves as an alternative for the current regime. The electorate should wise up and interrogate the solutions being proposed.

The electorate should not accept vague promises but demand that politicians give them clear roadmaps on how they intend to achieve those promises.

This time around, people should not be blinded by handouts and empty promises. Whether Independent, Opposition or Ruling Party, all must be held accountable for the promises they make.

Political parties should also take interest and ensure that they do not adopt political liabilities for the 2021 elections. Political parties should evaluate the performance of those that were given the mandate to serve in the 2016 elections and make a decision based on individual performance. After all, it is individual performance that adds up to collective performance.

Those vying for political office should take Chief Kopa’s lamentation as a warning to present realistic manifestos.

Retired Australian politician Malcolm Turnbull said, “It is our job above all in politics to tackle the big issues and to explain them, and have the honesty to say to people,

‘There are no easy solutions here’.”

It is indeed the responsibility of all those vying for political office to be honest and tell the people the truth. Where solutions are farfetched, they should be courageous to say so instead of telling people they have all the answers to the

challenges being faced when in fact not.

As politicians jostle for political office in 2021, let truthfulness be the guiding principle.