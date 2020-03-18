Maize aplenty for cheap mealie meal – FRA

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has released 58,000 metric tonnes of white maize under the tripartite maize programme signed with the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) and Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ).

Last year, Government, through FRA, signed a tripartite agreement with MAZ and GTAZ to reducing the cost of mealie-meal, which had escalated to about K170 at the time.