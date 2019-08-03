Mainza makes comeback

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER 14 years of relative quiet, legendary artiste Mainza Chipenzi is back to where it all started from.

He comes back with the release of a song titled Hush Hush while he works on what would be his fourth album.

Mainza has largely been in the background working in advertising, making commercials and writing scripts.

"Basically, I never really moved away from music, what I'm doing is also music except that it's more corporate- oriented," he says.