MELODY MUPETA, Chililabombwe and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ONE miner has died at Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM) Nchanga North Smelter in Chingola after falling off a roof from which he was doing maintenance work.

And management at KCM has suspended the maintenance work at the smelter, pending investigations into the accident.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/