Maintain work ethics always

THE public service is bound by an explicit code of ethics. The code spells out broad principles of basic values and behavioural standards that call for a high level of ethical conduct by public service employees designed to enhance public confidence in the public service.

So, even as Parliament and Cabinet get dissolved in a couple of weeks’ time, public service workers are expected to continue demonstrating high levels of discipline and professionalism.

They should not take advantage of the absence of ministers to either start lazing around or indeed pilfering public resources.

Public service workers should not slacken. If anything, they should know that they will continue shouldering the responsibility of the 17 million-plus Zambians in as far as service delivery is concerned.

Dissolution of Parliament and Cabinet is just a phase in the life of a nation.

Public service workers are the lifeblood of any government and for as long as they are in place, government operations are expected to continue as smoothly as would be expected.

In any case, policies and plans do not cease with the dissolution of Parliament. Implementation of these plans continues because they are the implementers.

For instance, just because Parliament and Cabinet are dissolved, projects such as road and bridge construction or rehabilitation should not stop. The policy-makers have already made decisions on these and funding has been provided. So keep working towards implementation.

It is important too that there be integrity when implementing government policies. The workers don’t need any reminders that the laws have not been and will not be dissolved during this gap.

The law enforcers are still in place and are obliged to do the needful to prevent crime or deal accordingly with those that may think that this is a period for developing sticky fingers or taking a lay-back approach to work.

What is comforting, though, is that the Zambian public service is reputed to be one of the best in Africa, having undergone second-generation reforms to improve its efficiency.

So, whether ministers are in the office or not, public service workers should always endeavour to put in their best.

The country is in a hurry to recover economically and public service workers hold the key to ensuring that this dream is achieved.

Government has played its part by ensuring that public service workers are properly groomed to live to people’s expectations of playing an indispensable role in sustainable development.

With the country going for elections on August 12 this year, the public service will play a significant role in good governance, which is a vital cog of democracy.

The public service workers should ensure accountability for all the resources that will be at their disposal by putting national interest above selfish interests.

The country’s population has reposed its trust in the public service. Public service workers should also stay away from partisan politics, which could compromise service delivery.

Public service workers, like any other worker in Zambia, should seek to renew their resolve towards hard work.

Unlike those in the private sector, public service workers, who draw their emoluments from the taxpayers, should always inspire confidence in the public and continue to deliver quality services to the masses on behalf of Government.

The various service commissions should work hand in hand with public service unions in monitoring the work ethic of their members as well as compliance with the code of ethics.

There is no dancing time.

All hands should be on deck so that citizens continue to enjoy the services of their Government without any break.