Maintain high bar for elections

Elections have been the catalyst of Zambia’s democracy. Evidently this is why President Edgar Lungu has underscored Government’s resolve to ensure that the August 12 general elections meet international standards.

This is setting the bar high, or rather, it is maintaining the bar high. Given Zambia’s history on elections, this is a goal that has been achieved before. The will to achieve this again is there.

Zambia has held successful elections measured by various factors, including political players being given the platform to campaign and voters having the free will to make their decisions in the ballot booths.

Enabling the electorate to freely express their will before, during and after the polls is what passes for free and fair elections.

There is also need for transparency in the management of the elections from the registration of citizens who have the right to vote through to the start and end of the campaigns until the day of casting votes, including the counting of the ballots.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), despite the often undue pressure on it, has been on top of the task to deliver elections that meet the standards of a free and fair process.

Some stakeholders find fault in virtually every decision ECZ makes. Indeed, at times the general feeling is that some decisions fall short of the expectations of the key players.

In such instances, ECZ has obliged to revise its decisions. A case in point is that of nomination fees, which were said to be too high, and ECZ revised them downwards. Some players are still complaining though.

What is key, however, is that the playing field is evened as much as possible for ECZ to deliver the desired credible elections. This is, yet again, expected to be the case for the August 12 elections.

It is, however, not only ECZ’s responsibility to ensure that the elections are credible. Other stakeholders have to play their roles, too. These include Zambia Police Service, whose role is to ensure that law and order prevails during the whole process.

Political parties, too, have to play their part through their respective leaders.

It is, therefore, gratifying that President Edgar Lungu has emphasised his government is committed to delivering free, fair and transparent elections in line with the Zambian constitution and internationally accepted standards.

On the occasion of the 2021 annual greeting of the diplomatic corps yesterday, President Lungu also said Government is in the process of dispatching invitation letters for deployment of observer missions for the August 12 tripartite elections.

President Lungu reiterated Zambia’s commitment to democracy, good governance and the rule of law, which he said is unwavering.

President Lungu said these principles are not only enshrined in Zambia’s constitution but are shared values of the country’s regional organisations, to which Zambia is a member.

He said it is on the basis of these principles that Zambia will be assessed when the country goes to the polls this year.

Zambia has an impeccable record of holding free, fair and transparent elections. Therefore, the elections coming in August should not be an exception.

While the President has assured the international community about his government’s commitment to delivering free, fair and credible elections, it is also incumbent upon political parties to undertake to respect the rule of law during and after campaigns.

All political parties and candidates should respect the POA and work closely with the police to ensure there is order.

This is especially so because unlike before, this year’s elections are being held in the midst of a deadly pandemic – COVID-19. Health authorities advise against crowding and so election campaigns should take other formats.

Zambia can, and should, prove to the world once again that despite the diversity of thought and affiliation, citizens must unite under the banner of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.