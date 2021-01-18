Maina Soko, ZAF hospitals opened for COVID-19 cases

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH Levy Mwanawasa and University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) isolation centres overwhelmed with the rising number of coronavirus patients, Government has opened Maina Soko Military and Zambia Air Force (ZAF) hospitals to accommodate some sick people.

There are 305 patients admitted to isolation centres, out of the 10,900 active cases. The rest are under home management.

And Zambia has recorded 1,531 new coronavirus cases with nine deaths, out of the 8,749 tests conducted in the 24 hours preceding yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 37,605.

Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre will now only admit patients in a critical condition, while those who contract the virus and have underlying conditions will be at UTH isolation facility.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the ministry has also seconded frontline health workers to Maina Soko and ZAF hospitals.

“Government is putting measures in place to secure adequate space following escalated COVID-19 cases characterised by increased transmissibility and CLICK TO READ MORE