Mail staffers grab Merck Foundation awards

MUMBA MBEWE, Lusaka

SELECTED Zambian journalists’ contribution to fighting social injustices and helping to curtail the spread of coronavirus was yesterday boosted when Merck Foundation Africa recognised their efforts through awards. The awards include one-year access to an online education training programme and monetary incentives, among others. Two Zambia Daily Mail reporters are among those who topped the 2020 Merck Foundation Africa media recognition awards in print, multi-media and radio categories.

In the ‘Stay at home’ recognition awards, Zambia Daily Mail’s Henry Sinyangwe and Violet Mengo got first and second prizes, respectively, in the print category, while Prudence Siabana of Radio Phoenix got the third prize. Speaking after being recognised, Mr Sinyangwe, who is based in Kasama, said: “This award is good for my career, an addition to my curriculum vitae.” Mr Sinyangwe thanked Daily Mail for giving him a platform to report on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has paralysed the world.

Mrs Mengo described her award as a 'booster' to her career. "Journalism can sometimes be a frustrating career, but I am humbled that my efforts have been recognised and