Mail, Fibrecom seal deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN ITS quest to continue serving its readers better, Zambia Daily Mail Limited has partnered with Fibrecom Limited for the sponsorship of its publication, the Young Mail.

The Young Mail is a youthfocussed publication promoting a positive reading culture among the young.

Fibrecom, a subsidiary of Zesco Limited, will sponsor the publication of the Young Mail, one of the publications under the Zambia Daily Mail Limited.

Fibrecom acting chief executive officer Bellington Kabwe said the partnership with the Daily Mail is an opportunity to provide leadership to young people.

The company offers specialised information and communications technology (ICT) to both local and international customers in the southern African region. CLICK TO READ MORE