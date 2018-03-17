Mail chairperson challenges staff

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ZAMBIA Daily Mail Limited board chairperson Geoffrey Simukoko has advised staff at the media organisation to be innovative and look out for unique stories that will increase the newspaper’s readership and improve sales.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the Zambia Daily Mail office in Kitwe on Thursday, Mr Simukoko said unique stories can help to improve the readership and increase newspaper sales.

He said Government has tasked the board to turn around the fortunes at the newspaper company by making it profitable.