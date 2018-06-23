Maiko comes out for NAC

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

FORMER Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) chairman Maiko Zulu has put the blame squarely on the National Arts Council (NAC) for the failure of the association to make collective progress on behalf of the industry.Maiko says when musicians came together in 2010 to try and revamp the association, their worst enemy was none other than the arts motherbody.

He says they did so to an extent of advising potential sponsors not to fund the activities of ZAM which at that time had drawn up a strategic plan.

“… NAC has been at the forefront of it all,” Maiko said in a statement. “For example, it was shocking to hear that Zambian Breweries was willing to award musicians handsomely via the Mosi Awards only to be advised against it by NAC.

“Today, even their [NAC] own Ngoma Awards have evaporated because of the selfishness of leaders of NAC. Positive ventures like the MoU between ZAM and Muvi TV were greeted with dissolution of the ZAM executive by NAC, the body, whose motto is ‘Putting Value on the Arts’.”

He says when their tenure of office as the ZAM national executive committee was coming to an end in 2014, they decided to hand over all the ZAM official documents and bank account to a lawyer in order to facilitate a smooth and audited hand over of the association’s assets and liabilities to the next executive.

But Maiko says with the endorsement of NAC, the new ZAM executive went ahead and got the books from the lawyer Likando Kalaluka who is now the Attorney General and started demanding change of bank signatories while disregarding the annual general meeting which is the highest decision making organ of the association in line with its constitution.

“We knew for a fact that money issues had been the failure of previous ZAM executives and we knew that NAC relishes weak and muzungu anikonde associations and we made sure that for the first time in ZAM’s history, there was financial accountability in the association to a point where we did not hesitate to discipline erring members of our own executive who dared to misconduct themselves,” he says.

“We knew what was happening with previous executives and we declared that from 2010 onwards, there would be no financial misconduct in ZAM.”

Maiko says it is now incumbent upon the Tivo Shikapwasha-led executive to ensure that there is an independent forensic audit of ZAM’s accounts and if there are cases of impropriety, the law must take its course regardless of who may be involved.

“NAC should also be held accountable as an abettor of criminal activities. It is already public knowledge that the last extra-ordinary ZAM AGM rejected the questionable Financial Report that was presented by the NAC imposed executive,” he says.

“It is important to note that ZAM is a public institution and for as long as it is treated like someone’s private purse, then we might as well forget about developing the music industry through the association model.

“[The] Anti-Corruption Commission and other law enforcement agencies should take interest in smaller public offices like NAC and ZAM as opposed to investigating politicians alone. There must be some moral integrity in the way public institutions are managed.”

Maiko says although there are some changes at NAC, they are yet to feel the institutional change that was expected to come with the change of personnel.

He says the NAC Act of 1994 needs to be revised if there has to be relevance of having NAC in place.

“NAC in its present form does not add any value to the arts. As a matter of fact, it is individual artistes that have worked so hard to create the arts industry which everyone is reaping from now,” Maiko says.

“We’re eagerly waiting for the Tivo Shikapwasha team to show leadership and for NAC to play its role of uniting and managing the arts without the petty personality politics. We, who live off music 100%, fully understand why there has to be sanity and honesty in the way our affairs are managed, otherwise don’t do it in the name of the arts.”