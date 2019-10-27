Maid to run my home, not my hubby crazy

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

FOR the past few months, Sarah Phiri has been looking for a live-in maid to take care for her baby. But she always seems to be hitting a brick hall in her quest because she says none of the maids she gets to interview meet her criteria.

Sarah is very specific about the kind of maid she wants in her house, in order to protect her marriage.

Sarah says from her own experience, some maids have motives to sleep with their mistresses’ husbands.

“I have only been in marriage for four years. And I have a four months old baby. I don’t want a maid who will come into my house and destroy my marriage. I want someone who will take care of my child while I am at work and not look for ways to kick me out of my home,” she says.

Sarah's specification of her ideal maid goes beyond experience. Besides being good with children, hardworking and