Maid cleans boss of $30,000

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 46-YEAR-OLD maid who stole US$30,000 from her employer in December last year will spend two years in a correctional facility regretting having committed the offence. After stealing the money, Jane Ngoma, of Garden Township in Lusaka, hired a light truck to transport the household goods she had bought and relocated to a village in Mpika, Muchinga Province. But yesterday, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha sent the single mother of three to jail, noting that reports of maids stealing from their employers’ homes have become common. “What you did is very bad and you need to be punished.

“These cases of maids stealing plates, cooking oil, food while you [employer] have gone for work are on the increase. This is why others are hesitant to employ maids,” magistrate Makalicha said. He rebuked Jane for opening her employer’s safe and stealing over K480,000 when converted from dollar. “You stole US$30,000, which is over K480,000, and you don’t even know the value of the currency you stole. Let’s learn to work hard for our own money,” magistrate Makalicha said. Jane was charged with theft by servant, an offence she admitted committing. Reading the facts, State prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo said Jane was employed as a maid by Marios Hadjiloi of Dan Pule Road in Mass Media area. He said Mr Hadjiloi reported that on December 17 last year, around 11:00 hours, one of his CLICK TO READ MORE