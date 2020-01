CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A MAID of Kamwala in Lusaka yesterday pleaded guilty to lacing poison on eggs and four slices of bread she served her employer for breakfast.

This comes barely a week after Naomi Muyemba, 44, appeared before Lusaka High Court Judge Ruth Chipabuka and denied poising her employer’s food.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/