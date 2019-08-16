Mahopo’s long walk to civilisation

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

FOR an area whose history can be traced as far back as 1945, Mahopo in Kafue is but a shadow of what it was in days gone by.

After plots in the area were sold by old residents, modern structures have now come to outnumber the sub-standard ones that are common in townships.

Land wrangles in Mahopo made it the subject of news headlines for a number of years and it was only in 2012 that it was recognised as a legal residential area.

As a result, it took many years for basic amenities like a school and a clinic to be established in Mahopo.

Legally, it falls under Kafue’s Chisankane ward.

While land on title was given to two small holdings, some of Mahopo's oldest residents considered the land theirs as they had raised both their children and grandchildren on it.