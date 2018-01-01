Mahogany Airline to boost operations

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

MAHOGANY Airline plans to open four international and three domestic routes during the first half quarter of this year.

The airline, which resumed operations in June last year following a three-year suspension due to operational challenges, has pledged to invest about US$23 million spread over the next three years.

Company chief executive officer Jim Belemu said the re-launch of Mahogany has created competition that has benefitted Zambians. Currently, Mahogany flies Lusaka-Ndola and Lusaka-Livingstone.

“As Mahogany, we have created immediate impact by air fares dropping down. Now Zambians can travel at affordable fares. If Government can offer incentives in the sector, the fares can be dropped further,” he said.

Mr Belemu said plans are underway to open Johannesburg, Nairobi, Lubumbashi and Dar es Salaam routes in the first half of 2018.

On domestic routes, the airline plans to open…