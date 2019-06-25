Mahogany Air to contribute towards aviation sector growth

NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Ndola

MAHOGANY Air, which has been appointed as an official carrier for the Copperbelt Expo, has pledged to continue taking advantage of various trade platforms to grow its business to contribute in the creation of jobs and wealth.

And Copperbelt Provincial Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has urged private airlines to take advantage of the massive upgrade of infrastructure in the aviation sector to grow their customer base.