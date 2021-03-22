Mahogany Air sees light in the sky

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

AS cases of coronavirus continue reducing in the country, Mahogany Air is confident the aviation industry will rebound this year after turbulences in 2020.

The airline has also urged youths to pursue career opportunities in the aviation industry.

Mahogany Air marketing and sales executive Dalitso Zulu said this during a motivational talk to educate learners on the importance of the aviation sector to the economy at Lusaka Boys Secondary School recently.

During the peak of COVID-19 last year, airlines across the world were hit hard, with the majority of them parking their planes in the hangers.

Mr Zulu said the airline is optimistic that the aviation industry will recover from effects of coronavirus, which has led to low numbers of CLICK TO READ MORE