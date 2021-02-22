Magoye cooked chickens owner nods business

KALONDE NYATI, Mazabuka

AN ENTREPRENEUR engaged in selling traditionally cooked free-range chickens says local entrepreneurship remains cardinal in unlocking rural poverty.

This is evidenced by opportunities created to poultry farmers and traders supplying to his restaurant in Magoye, Mazabuka.

Mutoondo Restaurant, which is popularly known as ‘Magoye village chickens’, on average prepares 90 traditionally cooked chickens which it sells to travellers on the Lusaka-Livingstone road.

Mutoondo Restaurant proprietor Frank Milambo, who is a beneficiary of the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-basin (SCRIKA) and accessed a K250,000 grant in 2018, engages chicken farmers and traders in Magoye and surrounding communities, thus creating business opportunities and unlocking household income.

Mr Milambo has also been able to create 15 direct jobs and