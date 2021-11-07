Magistrate solves ‘Solomon’ puzzle

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IT IS a story that mirrors the biblical narrative of King Solomon – two fathers claiming fatherhood of the same child.

The child at the centre of the paternity puzzle is a 16-year-old girl.

Boyd Chibale, 49, and Justin Kapotwe, who is 48, both claim to be the father of the teenager.

Kapotwe sued Chibale’s sister, Memory, in the Matero local court on grounds that he was holding the girl hostage.

But Memory told the court that the girl is her brother’s daughter and that Kapotwe was just an imposter.

Kapotwe told the court that he had the girl with his girlfriend called Sandra in 2005.

"The mother only gave her to me when she was seven years old in 2012, and went to Kasama. I have now stayed with her for nine years, only for